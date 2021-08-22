Andover’s Olivia Foster knew she was close to flying higher than she ever had as a pole vaulter.
“My coach told me to do everything the same, just press my bottom arm even more,” said Foster. “So I kept my hand grips and steps the same as my previous jump, and pressed my bottom arm.”
That small change worked to perfection for the Andover High incoming senior.
Foster cleared the bar for a personal record vault of 10 feet, 8 inches to win the USA Track & Field New England Pole Vault Championship on Aug. 1.
“It meant a lot to me to win the USATF title, especially with that jump because it was a PR (personal record),” she said. “I’ve been working so hard this summer, so winning this title and PRing on the same day made me feel really proud of myself. Honestly, I surprised myself winning the title. I wasn’t sure what to expect.”
The 10-8 places Foster No. 2 in Andover High history — behind just Audrey Tarbox (10-9 in 2017) — and eighth in Eagle-Tribune area history.
“It really means a lot to me (to be No. 2 in school history) because there have been some very talented pole vaulters who have come through Andover High School,” said Foster. “Being so close to the school record definitely motivates me to work hard so that I can hopefully one day break the record.”
In the spring, Foster earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors. She won the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet title (10-0), took third at the Eastern Mass. Division 1 Meet (10-0) and fourth at All-States (10-6). That after winning the pole vault in four of Andover’s five dual meets.
“The past spring season was very exciting for me,” she said. “It was definitely hard not having a sophomore season because of COVID, but at the same time, it made me even more motivated to have a good junior season. Winning MVCs, and placing at D1s and All-States made me really proud of myself and excited to see what my senior season will bring.”
Longtime Andover High track assistant coach Mark Hathaway raved about Foster on and off the track.
“Olivia was a great leader for our pole vault group this year,” said Hathaway. “She was the only returning vaulter on the team, and the eight other girls vaulters all made the Division 1 state meet and three of them were at All-States with her. She was a big part of that group being so successful.”
A background in gymnastics led her to pole vaulting.
“When I stopped (gymnastics), I decided to do track,” she said. “My coach told me that gymnasts are usually good at pole vaulting so I decided to try it out my freshman year. It was hard to get used to running with the pole and not being scared to fully commit to the jump. But over time, I got more comfortable and confident.
“I realized that I could have success as a pole vaulter the winter season of my sophomore year when I broke the indoor school record for my high school. I had never accomplished anything like that before, so it was definitely an exciting and eye-opening moment for me.”
Foster now has big goals for her senior year.
“I want to break the outdoor school record,” she said. “ I’ve found that my key to success is perseverance. I’ve definitely gotten frustrated, but I try my best to not let my frustration get the best of me. The goal is to turn that frustration into motivation to work harder and get better.”
NOT JUST A POLE VAULTER
Andover track star Olivia Foster can do more than pole vault.
Foster runs and 100 and 4x100 relay in the spring, helping that relay placed fifth at EMass. Division 1s this past season. In indoor track, she runs the 55 meter, 4x200 relay and long jumps. She’s also a member of the Andover High volleyball team.
Foster inherited a love of track from her grandfather, legendary Londonderry coach Larry Martin.
