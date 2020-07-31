Lars Keil knew, from the moment he picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time as a junior on Andover High’s inaugural varsity team, that he had found his sport.
“I thought, as a hockey player, that the transition to lacrosse would be easy,” he remembered. “It was not easy, but it was awesome. I knew at I was in love.”
More than two decades later, Keil celebrated a championship on lacrosse’s biggest stage last weekend.
Keil is an assistant coach and the equipment manager for the Boston Cannons, who won the 2020 Major League Lacrosse Championship — known as the Steinfeld Trophy — on Sunday with a 13-10 victory over the Denver Outlaws at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
“It really was a dream come true,” said Keil. “I’ve been following the Cannons since they started playing 20 years ago in Lowell. Winning a (MLL) title is a bucket list item for any coach. To have the chance to win a championship at the highest level is amazing.”
The championship is the latest achievement in a lacrosse coaching journey that has included stops across New England and beyond.
Currently, in addition to his work with the Cannons, the 38-year-old Keil serves as director of operations for the Harvard University men’s lacrosse team.
“I’ve moved around a lot in my coaching career,” he said. “But I wouldn’t change a thing. I absolutely love working for Harvard, and I love my work with the Cannons. I’m very lucky and fortunate to have the opportunity to work in lacrosse.”
PLAYING AND COACHING
Growing up in Andover (AHS class of 2000), Keil developed a fascination with lacrosse. But he could not play the sport until Andover High debuted its varsity team in 1999.
“I had no idea about lacrosse,” he said, “but I wanted to run around and hit people. I absolutely loved it. And our coach (at Andover) Wayne Puglisi is still one of my closest friends. He has been an incredible role model for me through my entire lacrosse journey.”
Keil, a midfielder/attackman, went on to play lacrosse at Springfield College (class of 2005). There, he made connections that helped him earn his first coaching job, at Western Connecticut State after graduating.
“I fell even harder for lacrosse when I was in college,” he said. “I knew I wanted to work with kids, so I studied physical education, and coaching lacrosse is physical education refined. My first seven or eight years of coaching were part-time. I would work four or five jobs during the year so I knew I would be free in the spring to coach lacrosse.
After stops including Bates, Endicott and a season with the Duke University women’s team, Keil moved back to Andover and was hired by Harvard University in the fall of 2018.
“I can’t say enough good about working for Harvard,” he said. “My job is to make sure the coaches have as little to worry about as possible. I make sure the film is operating correctly. I work on nutrition and equipment and travel logistics. I can’t stand on the sidelines and yell out strategy, but I’m not treated like someone who doesn’t know anything about lacrosse.”
JOINING CANNONS
When Sean Quirk was hired as Boston Cannons head coach prior to the 2016 season — following 18 years as head coach at Endicott College (243-95 record) — he contacted Keil, one of his former assistant coaches.
“I believe I was one of the first people he called,” said Keil. “I had two separate stints as an assistant for him at Endicott. When he took the (Cannons) job he told me, ‘You’re in!’
“For the first few years, when I wasn’t living in New England, I would help out the Cannons when I could. Since 2019, I’ve held my current job. I have to be available for anything the coaches or players need. It can be stringing sticks, finding new pads or shorts, having snacks at halftime of games. Anything that helps them play awesome on game day is my responsibility. Then I can focus on coaching.”
The Cannons certainly delivered on Sunday, when they took home their second Steinfeld Trophy, and their first since 2011.
“Winning the title was something we had dreamed of,” he said. “We found the right mix of guys, and we felt very fortunate about how it all worked out. The celebration was euphoric. We took pictures with the trophy, and the front office had an amazing dinner for us. It was wonderful.”
COACHING RESUME
Here are a look at Lars Keil’s stops as a college lacrosse assistant coach.
2018-20 Harvard University
2016-17 Duke University (women)
2015-16 Brown University
2013-15 Endicott College
2012-13 Pfeiffer University (head coach)
2011-12 Bates College
2009-11 Endicott College
2006-07 Western Conn. State
STRING EXPERT
In addition to coaching, Lars Keil has run his own business, Sidewalljedi Stringing and Consulting Services, since 2017. His clients, according to website “sidewalljedi.com,” include athletes from youth to 2019 Division 1 National Champion Virginia and 2018 national champ Yale.
“I string lacrosse sticks, and every lacrosse athlete needs that,” he said. “I work with professional players from the Cannons and all professional lacrosse leagues, and I work with Division 1, 2 and 3 college athletes, men and women.”
