The news wasn’t what Andover’s E.J. Perry IV had hoped for on Tuesday.
Perry was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the 15 final players cut by the Jags as all NFL teams had to reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The former Andover High and Brown University record-setter was attempting to make the Jacksonville roster as a backup quarterback. The Jaguars kept just two QBs on the active roster, starter Trevor Lawrence and veteran backup C.J.Beathard.
The move came three days after Perry — an undrafted rookie — started Jacksonville’s preseason finale, completing 19 of 37 passes for 201 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons.
He previously played the fourth quarter against the Steelers, going 6 for 11 for 92 yards and one interception.
This marks the second time the Jaguars have released Perry. He was also let go right before the start of the preseason after suffering an injury while training. But he was resigned a week later.
This, however, does not necessarily mean the end of Perry in Jacksonville.
Perry would seem a perfect candidate to be added to the Jaguars’ practice squad. Players on the 16-player practice squad roster practice with the team, and can be added to the active roster on game day.
Teams can start signing players to the practice squad at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Perry would have to clear waivers — another team could claim him — but the Jaguars are No. 1 in the “waiver order” so they have the first shot to sign Perry.
Both CBSsports.com and SI.com reported that Perry is likely to be added to the Jags’ practice squad.
It’s common for teams to retain a quarterback on their practice squad, both for insurance — especially important in the post-COVID era — and as a “scout” quarterback.
With his powerful arm, impressive athleticism and stellar football IQ, Perry fits the ideal candidate for a scout quarterback — who plays the part of each week’s opposing quarterback against his starting defense during practices leading up to each game. Perry has the ability to impersonate elite QBs ranging from Justin Hebert (Chargers, Week 3) to Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, Week 10) to prepare the defense.
Perry would follow in the footsteps of fellow former Andover High and Brown superstar Buddy Farnham. The receiver spent parts of two seasons (2010-11) on the New England Patriots practice squad.
Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson had been complementary of Perry throughout camp.
“In E.J., we had a guy we liked coming out of the draft and brought him in here, smart kid, sharp kid,” said Pederson earlier in camp. “We were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
