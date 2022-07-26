Just as National Football League training camps officially open, Andover's E.J. Perry IV received some unfortunate news.
Perry, a rookie quarterback, has been waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars with a, "non-football injury designation," the team announced in a press release.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Perry suffered a hamstring injury while training. Aaron Wilson of Profootballnetwork.com reported Perry faces a 3-4 week recovery. Jaguars players reported for training camp on Sunday, at Episcopal School of Jacksonville, according to NFL.com.
Perry signed with the Jaguars following the 2022 NFL Draft. Schefter reported the Jags gave Perry $230,000 guaranteed. That was the third most for a rookie free agent this offseason, according to SI.com.
The former Andover High and Brown University record-setter originally planned to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, but instead chose the Jags after the Eagles signed another QB.
Perry was expected to compete with veteran C.J. Beathard for the backup quarterback job in Jacksonville, behind Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Perry was ranked the No. 84 overall quarterback in the league by the video game Madden NFL 23, which announced its ratings ahead of its Aug. 19 release date.
During OTAs and minicamp in May and June, Perry seemed to impress. Mia Thomas of the Associated Press said Perry looked "fluid and smooth" during workouts.
Perry drew praise from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
"At the quarterback position, I’ve always sort of adopted the philosophy of if you can find a guy that can come in, whether he’s your third or your fourth guy, and add the competition, add the value, I keep bringing that up, but that’s what we do," SI.com quoted Pederson saying during rookie minicamp in May.
"When you can get a guy like (Perry) in here, we loved his tape. He was a guy that we even had (Quarterbacks Coach) Mike McCoy, (assistant QB coach) Andrew Breiner and some of my assistant coaches talk to prior to the draft and had some meeting time with him, just get to know him a little bit. Then we were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”
SI.com speculated Pittsburgh could be a good fit for Perry, as he is a mobile QB like current Steelers Mitch Trubsiky and Kenny Pickett. If he were to end up there, he would join fellow former Eagle-Tribune MVP Pat Freiermuth, now Pittsburgh's top tight end. Others noted Seattle and Detroit as a possible landing spot.
