Andover’s John Rex is unsure if he’ll ever step into the circle and attempt another hammer throw.
The recent college graduate has turned his focus to his career with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and his unlikely new passion — CrossFit.
But if he has reached the end of his track and field career, he certainly knows how to go out in style.
This spring, as a senior for Bates College (Lewiston, Maine), Rex earned All-American Honors in the hammer throw by placing fifth at the NCAA Division 3 Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a throw of 189-9. That was just off his personal best (191-6) he threw earlier in the spring.
Rex had to skip graduation to compete in the meet, held in Greensboro, N.C.
“It feels surreal (to be an All-American),” said Rex, who recently moved to Princeton, New Jersey, for his job as a wealth management analyst. “I didn’t, by any means, think that a spring season was likely (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). So, to have only three meets and then NCAAs — and have it go so well — felt like a dream.
“Going to NCAAs, and having my whole family and alumni there to support me, was very special. I had to sacrifice a lot of time and energy to get myself there, so getting the podium in front of my proud coach and family was truly special.”
EVOLVING AS ATHLETE
That success came after quite a bit of change for Rex, a Bates captain.
Despite an already outstanding career as a thrower at Phillips Academy and Bates, Rex decided to make major changes to his fitness regimen during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had time during the quarantine to dig deep into the fundamentals,” said Rex. “So I attacked my weaknesses, one of which was my diet. Nothing really inspired it other than wanting to throw farther and taking the necessary steps to bring my training to the next level. I had a lot of time to evolve, given I didn’t have a competition for over a year.
“I stopped eating meat, with the exception of fish, and ate a lot of vegetables and protein rich foods. My energy levels were much higher, and training was more productive. I also went heavier on the Olympic lifting, which to me is such an important factor in building explosiveness and speed.”
Another aspect of his fitness overhaul is a new athletic passion, CrossFit, a fitness program consisting of aerobic exercise, calisthenic and Olympic weightlifting.
“I’ve shifted the athletic energy into CrossFit,” said the former 200-pound high school offensive lineman. “I’m loving it. It’s very different (from throwing). It’s something I’ve always wanted to try, and I’m really enjoying it.”
SENIOR SPRING SUCCESS
Prior to this spring, Rex last competed in the winter 2019-20 season, when he earned All-New England honors in the shot put (51-0.75) and 35-pound weight throw (best of 62-6.5, sixth best in the country). He made the NCAAs, but it was cancelled at the start of the pandemic.
Rex returned with a bang this spring.
He won the hammer throw (191-4), shot put (47-3, second best in NESCAC) and discus (140-11, third in NESCAC) at the Tufts Invitational. He threw his PR 191-6 in a tri-meet with Bowdoin and Colby, which gave him the NESCAC title because the conference didn’t hold a championship meet.
“Definitely hitting some PRs was exciting,” he said, “and having those moments in practice where I would see huge technical breakthroughs. Also, the adventures with my friends. It wasn’t an easy year, but we made the most of it!
“There’s never an easy time to end something that meant so much to you, but it feels right in this moment. I’m so proud of what I was able to accomplish in my 5.5 seasons as a Bates track and field athlete, and I’m excited to move onwards in the workforce and life.”
...
REX’S BEST
Here are John Rex’s personal bests throws for Bates.
Hammer throw — 191-6
Shot put — 51-0.75
Discus — 143-1
Weight throw — 62.6.5
