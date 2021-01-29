Another salute and Henry Aaron memory from someone who was there

(Editor's note: Robert Parker is a retired long-time teacher and coach at North Andover High school. He is currently retired and lives with his wife in Salem, N.H. He was at the game when Hank Aaron hit the home run to surpass Babe Ruth, No. 715, in the record book.)
After reading Mike Laorenza’s story about his letters to and from Hank Aaron earlier in the week, I was motivated to dust off a piece of memorabilia that was stored in my basement. It was a framed picture given out to all attendees at the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium the night that Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record on April 8, 1974.
I had saved this picture and the admission ticket stub is still attached to this most memorable evening in Atlanta.
I was teaching and coaching at a high school not far from the stadium and had the opportunity to attend many baseball games at the park. Tickets were very cheap and easy to come by, as the Atlanta fans didn’t exactly pour into the stadium for many afternoon or evening games. One could just buy a general admission ticket at the gate and then move around to any seat very close to a dugout on either side of the field. The weather was usually ideal for watching baseball at this beautiful southern venue. The Braves weren’t great during the early seventies but many of the National League teams that came to town were quite exciting to watch.
At the start of the 1974 season, it was quite apparent the Aaron would surely break the career home run record established by Babe Ruth. It was just a matter of time and everyone anxiously awaited the historic blast. He had hit his 714th to tie the Babe in Cincinnati on the previous weekend. He then sat out the final game of that series, much to the chagrin of the Reds’ fans and the league commissioner. The Braves of course preferred that the record homer be hit in their home field in front of their own fans.
On the night of April 8, along with several other friends, we got tickets to the Braves’ game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a very cold night at Atlanta Stadium and the stands were packed. Supposedly, this was the largest crowd (over 53,000) to ever watch a Braves’ game in Atlanta, Georgia.
Al Downing, a pretty good lefty, was pitching for the Dodgers and everyone stood to watch Aaron as he came to the plate to hit. Downing walked him in his first at bat (if my memory is correct) and the fans grew very restless with each ‘ball’ delivered by the southpaw.
In the fourth inning, on his second at bat, with everyone standing and cheering, Aaron hit his 715th homer into the Braves’ bullpen in left field. Tom House, a left-handed relief pitcher caught the ball when it sailed over the fence. The place went wild and several over zealous fans tried to swarm the field. Most were restrained but a couple were able to get onto the diamond and circle the bases with the new homerun king.
With peace restored, Hank came back out from the dugout, waved to all sections of the field and very humbly addressed the fans thanking them for their support. Fireworks went off and it was a fantastic celebration that I will never forget.
Within minutes after the game restarted, there was a mass exodus from the stadium. It was clear that the majority of fans were there just to see the homerun and cheer for Hank. This would never happen at friendly Fenway I’m sure! We stayed ‘til the final out.
After the game, Aaron admitted that he was glad it was all over. He intimated that there was tremendous pressure on him for several weeks. This pressure was coming from several sources. He and his family were threatened in hate mail and his life was at risk. Someone actually wrote that he (Aaron) would be shot if he hit another home run.
Like Mike Laorenza, I too have wonderful memories about watching Hank Aaron play the game of baseball. He was not only a fantastic hitter and right fielder, but also and very quiet, humble and appreciative human being. He had to work very hard and persevere for a long time before being allowed to play in the Big Leagues. I’m glad I had the chance to see him play so often. He was the best!
