It didn’t take long for Whittier Tech senior Erickson Rivas to fall in love with wrestling.
Now he hopes, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it takes a lot longer for his wrestling career to end.
Back when the 6-foot, 265-pound Rivas was a freshman, he hadn’t even given wrestling a thought. In fact, when he entered Whittier, having recently moved from Lawrence to Haverhill, he hadn’t given sports much thought.
“I didn’t know anyone, and I felt lost,” said Rivas. “Because of my size, someone suggested I play football so I did. I figured it was a way to meet people. It was a good decision. I liked it.”
Rivas liked football enough that when one of the Whittier football coaches suggested that he try wrestling, that it would be a good way to improve his skills on the gridiron, he agreed and started competing on the mat.
An interesting thing happened at his first match.
“I won my first match and it became my No. 1 sport,” said Rivas. “I like football, but wrestling became my favorite since then. I really like that if you lose it’s because you didn’t work hard enough. It’s on you ... there’s no worrying about the other guys on the team.”
Rivas wrestled JV as a freshman, alternated on JV and varsity as a sophomore and came into his own last year as the varsity starter, finishing with an impressive 38-15 record.
“To be honest, I was disappointed,” he said. “I could have done better. There were some days, I was just off.”
Since then, Rivas has put his focus on wrestling, spending as much time as he could during the summer and fall at Smitty’s Barn and working out on his own near his home at Swasey Field. He’s driven to get to a higher level.
“My goal is to be in the top five in New England — I want to be a contender,” said Rivas. “There are some things I needed to work on, like being too hesitant, but I feel I’ve improved a lot. I’m ready for a big season.”
When told that there likely won’t be a New England tournament this year, Rivas said: “If there is no New England, I want to get the best record I can and get some kind of (college) scholarship.”
Rivas is more than a little worried about both the football (Fall 2 season beginning Feb. 22) and the wrestling (spring) seasons.
“I still like football and I hope there’s a season because I have a lot of friends whose main sport is football and who want to get a scholarship,” he said. “For wrestling, I’m really hoping for the best. I know it’s more of a contact sport, but wrestling is important.”
For someone like Rivas for whom wrestling has become so vital, it’s especially important.
