METHUEN — With the puck on her stick, and nothing but open ice and the goalie standing in her way, Andover’s Kallie Archambault had to calm herself for a split second.
“I was really nervous,” said Archambault. “But I realized I just needed to pick my head up and pick a spot that I saw was open. I slowed down for a moment, picked my shot, and it worked.”
With 2:21 remaining in overtime, Archambault intercepted a pass at the opposing blue line, broke in all alone and fired home the game-winning goal in Andover’s season-opening 4-3 OT victory over defending Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury Saturday night.
The win came almost exactly one year after the Golden Warriors handed the Red Raiders their only loss of the 2018-19 season, last Dec. 22.
“We beat them last year, so we knew we could do it again,” said Andover senior defenseman Sara Carleo. “We all believed in each other and were very confident. We’re so excited to get the win. We’ll use this going forward and make the best of it.”
Archambault’s winner came after Methuen/Tewksbury seemed to steal the momentum.
Tied 1-1 after a period, Andover took command on a goal each from Vanessa Pierni and Lilly Reeves in the final 2:27 of the second period.
But, with the game winding down, the Red Rangers found their state title spark.
Methuen/Tewksbury’s Madi Sjostedt cut the deficit to one with a goal with 5:56 to play. Then, Jessica Driscoll tied it up with a tally with 2:21 left, sending the game into overtime. Both goals were on the power play.
“When we were down by two goals, I asked the girls, ‘What kind of team do you want to be?’” said Red Rangers head coach Sarah Oteri. “Then, we were able to dominate the third period. I’m very proud of the girls for tying up the game.”
After Methuen/Tewksbury had a few chances early in OT, however, Archambault struck.
“I thought the other girl was going to beat me to the puck,” said Archambault, a junior who scored two goals for last year’s Division 1 semifinalist team.
“I had to reach out a little bit. Once I got it, I slowed down a little and took a few seconds to calm down. Then, I shot it to her blocker side. When it went in I was through the roof. We worked so hard, and to get the win felt amazing.”
The big play was exactly what first-year Andover coach Tyler Vigue is looking for from Archambault.
“Archie is up-and-coming,” said Vigue, who spent the last three seasons as an Andover assistant coach. “Last year we had her at third line center. We lost a lot of key players from last year, and we are expecting important plays from her as the second line center. It was good to see her get that first goal of the season out of the way.”
New Andover goalie Lilian Jagger — in her first season replacing All-Scholastic Sean D’Urso — impressed with 18 saves for the Golden Warriors, who return to action next Thursday at Braintree.
“We kept our heads high and knew we could win this game,” said Archambault. “Lilian played great. To come out with a win like this sets a great tone for the rest of the season.
Andover 4, Methuen 3
Andover (1-0-0): 1 2 0 1 — 4
Methuen (0-1-1): 1 0 2 0 — 3
Goals: A — Rose MaClean, Vanessa Pierni, Lilly Reeves, Kalli Archambault; M/T — Lydia Pendleton, Madi Sjostedt, Jessica Driscoll
Assists: A — Lauren Adams 2, Hannah Rowe, Kate Gemmell, Archambault; M/T — Nokole Goose, Pendleton, Sjostedt
Saves: A — Lillian Jagger 18; M/T — Kaia Hollingsworth 22
