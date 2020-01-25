Boys Basketball Leaders
Name School Gms. Pts. PPG
Dallion Johnson Phillips 10 205 20.5
Anthony Couture Whittier 9 181 20.1
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 9 171 19.0
Kyle Rocker Andover 13 241 18.5
Derek Crowley Pelham 11 201 18.3
Kerwin Lebron PMA 9 158 17.6
Joey DaSilva Windham 9 160 17.6
Xavier McKenzie Central 13 227 17.5
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 11 191 17.4
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 13 217 16.7
Trevor DeMinico Salem 11 164 14.9
George Smith Brooks 11 163 14.8
Aidan Cammann Andover 13 191 14.7
Tyler Whitney-Sidney Brooks 10 135 13.5
Kyle Moore No. Andover 13 175 13.5
Peter Cleary Pentucket 11 148 13.5
Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 14 189 13.4
Peter Lopata Pentucket 11 146 13.3
Myles Foster Brooks 12 158 13.2
Nate Godin Central 13 172 13.2
Brandon Goris Lawrence 14 181 12.8
Angel Herrera Lawrence 13 163 12.5
Jake Dumont Pelham 11 137 12.5
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 13 157 12.1
Matt Mulvey Brooks 12 141 11.8
Anthony Traficante Central 12 141 11.8
Bob Olson Timberlane 9 105 11.7
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 9 104 11.6
Sam Thomson Brooks 12 136 11.3
Andrew Lussier Methuen 13 147 11.3
Matt Crowley Pelham 10 110 11.0
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 11 120 10.9
James Bush Sanborn 9 97 10.8
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 10 107 10.7
Alex Devir Salem 11 117 10.6
Matt Kutz No. Andover 13 133 10.2
Abraham Estrada Lawrence 11 111 10.1
Elijah Haas Haverhill 12 118 9.8
Isaac Allen Methuen 13 127 9.7
Adan Ayala Salem 11 103 9.4
Michale Ference Salem 11 101 9.2
Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 12 109 9.1
Manny Arias Haverhill 12 109 9.1
Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 12 103 8.6
3-POINTERS
Name School 3’s
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 49
Nate Godin Central 37
Angel Herrera Lawrence 37
George Smith Brooks 33
Peter Lopata Pentucket 32
Kyle Moore No. Andover 28
Dallion Johnson Phillips 28
Kyle Rocker Andover 26
Richie Shahtanian Andover 26
Matt Crowley Pelham 26
Jake Dumont Pelham 26
Matt Mulvey Brooks 23
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 23
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 22
Joey DaSilva Windham 21
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 21
Andrew Lussier Methuen 21
Xavier McKenzie Central 20
Manny Arias Haverhill 20
Angel Burgos Haverhill 17
Trevor DeMinico Salem 17
Luke Surprenant Timberlane 15
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 15
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 14
Matt Kutz No. Andover 14
Jack Wolinski North Andover 14
Kerwin Lebron PMA 14
Kevin Garcia Methuen 13
Sam Stys Pentucket 13
Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12
Brandon Goris Lawrence 12
Derek Crowley Pelham 12
Anthony Couture Whittier 12
Matt Logue Windham 11
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 11
Isaac Allen Methuen 10
Justin Dunn Pinkerton 10
James Bush Sanborn 10
John Tricoche Timberlane 10
