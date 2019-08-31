We have some big dudes like Max Beati (6-8, 320, size 17 shoe) and Dan Blatman (6-1, 360).
We have tiny guys with huge hearts like 5-7, 135-pound Brendon Moody.
We have some brilliant scholars like WPI’s Ryan Michaud (4.0 GPA) and Johns Hopkins’ Arman Koul (on track for three degrees).
We have guys who’ve been nearly flawless like UNH’s Bret Edwards (18-of-19 passing in spring game).
We have a sophomore captain at Penn State, Pat Freiermuth, who seems destined for the NFL. He plays in front of Beaver Stadium crowds of 106,572 while others may play in front of 200 fans.
Regardless of the size of the crowds or the size of the players, it’s worth saluting them all.
Here’s a look at all our local college players in the Eagle-Tribune’s 32nd annual college football preview.
Previews are by Michael Muldoon.
Division 1-A Schools
Freiermuth ranks with nation’s best
Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac and Brooks School entered last year as the No. 6 ranked freshman tight end. He may have ended it No. 1.
Fry was a force right out of the gate at Penn State, hauling in eight touchdown passes, second most nationally among 1-A tight ends. He also totalled 26 catches for 368 yards. The bruising 6-5, 256-pounder has actually dropped 5-6 pounds from his Freshman All-American debut season.
He recently was named one of the Nittany Lions’ eight team captains.
Freiermuth began his career at Pentucket, where he played quarterback. Two other ex-Pentucket star QBs are longtime coaches. Brian White is running backs coach at BC and his brother, Chris White, is the Detroit Lions’ tight ends coach.
Andover natives Bill O’Brien (head coach) and John Perry (wide receivers) are back with the NFL’s Houston Texans. Their good buddy, ex-Central star Mike Cassano, is working in the bigtime as an offensive analyst at Nebraska.
Central Catholic grad Sam DiFiore of Methuen is back this fall as a recruiting intern at Coastal Carolina.
...
Two 1-A players recently left school and neither has announced for new colleges.
Alex Marshall of Andover, a 6-8, 238-pound redshirt sophomore tight end, left Florida State early in the preseason.
Staying in Florida, junior Darryl Munoz out of Lawrence High, was a first-year defensive back at USF.
Munoz, a 6-1, 187-pound defensive back, was All-Region for Mesabi Range (Minn.) Junior College, with five interceptions and three pass break-ups last fall.
...
Ex-Everett star Helber Fagundes, a 6-5, 290-pound freshman offensive lineman at UMass, lists Methuen as his hometown.
Sophomore Sean Kenneally of North Andover is a team manager at the University of Arizona.
Division 1-AA Schools
Edwards, Balsamo, Robison shine at UNH
Senior linebacker Michael Balsamo of Atkinson and Central Catholic (6-0, 224 pounds) came off the bench last year to make 35 tackles, eighth most on the team. He had 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 pass break-ups. He recently was named a tri-captain for UNH.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Bret Edwards from Lowell and Central (6-1, 189) has enjoyed a fine preseason. After his brilliant performance in the Blue-White scrimmage (near-perfect 18-of-19 passing, 2 TDs), he could be the Wildcats starter.
Ex-Timberlane star Jason Hughes, a 5-9, 189-pound redshirt junior punter/kicker, was UNH’s No. 2 scorer with 5 of 8 on field goals (long of 41 yards) and 22 of 22 on PATs.
Timberlane’s Jacob Post, a 5-9, 206-pound redshirt freshman running back, scored on a 1-yard run in the Blue-White game.
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Noah Robison from Pinkerton (6-6, 286) is a returning starter.
Other area UNH redshirt freshmen are Central’s Osho Omoyeni from Lowell (6-3, 296-pound lineman), 6-6, 256-pound lineman Andrew Carter from North Andover and 6-2, 224-pound tight end Thomas Splagounias of Windham.
...
Colgate junior 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman Owen Rosenberger from North Andover and Brooks saw action in six games last fall with one tackle.
Sacred Heart has two Andoverites, sophomore linebacker Robert O’Donnell (6-0, 220), who attended Phillips, and massive 6-1, 360-pound freshman offensive lineman Dan Blatman from Andover High.
Onyemem, McGovern make impact
Bryant junior defensive back David Onyemem (6-1, 210) from Dracut and Central is coming off a strong season: 37 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.
Haverhill’s 6-5, 205-pound junior quarterback Broghean McGovern started two games as a sophomore, going 18 of 35 for 201 yards, 0 TD passes and 2 interceptions and rushing for 8 yards and two scores.
Former Haverhill three-sport star D.J. Cunningham is a 6-0, 195-pound freshman defensive back.
Two Andover Golden Warriors are playing for the Bulldogs: sophomore offensive lineman Payton Heidtke (6-2, 250) and junior kicker Chris Carver.
Junior Zachary Chase from Methuen and Central Catholic does analytics for Bryant.
Brown loaded with local talent
Three Andover High grads are playing for Brown and new coach James Perry, the Brown Hall of Famer from Andover.
Junior QB E.J. Perry (6-2, 215), Perry’s nephew, is an exciting transfer who is expected to battle returning starter junior Michael McGovern for the starting job. Last fall Perry was the No. 2 man at BC, completing 27 of 39 passes for 277 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions and rushing for 70 yards (3.5 average) and one TD.
Sophomore offensive lineman Max Beati (6-8, 320) and junior receiver Dan Gemmell (6-0, 205), who caught four passes for 52 yards, also are former Golden Warriors.
Other Bears are senior offensive lineman James Carnevale (6-5, 295) from North Andover and St. John’s and injured sophomore running back Max Faro (5-8, 190) from Seabrook and Central Catholic.
Most of the locals haven’t seen much time but with the Bears coming off back-to-back winless seasons in the Ivy League, there should be opportunities.
Pentucket grad Scott Cordischi is the squad’s social media specialist.
...
Staying in the Ivy League, ex-Andover and Merrimack star C.J. Scarpa is Harvard’s assistant quarterbacks coach.
Mercuri, Lambert anchor Merrimack defense
Redshirt junior linebacker Michael Mercuri (6-1, 220) was third-team All-NE-10 last fall. The Central grad from Lowell led the Warriors in tackles (81), sacks (4) and QB hurries (6). He’s one of five Warrior captains.
Jack Lambert of Groveland and St. John’s Prep, a 6-0, 265-pound senior, made 14 tackles last fall.
Junior Bryce Santos from Pelham and Worcester Academy was a reserve punter last year.
Junior receiver Bubba Shkliew of North Andover (5-7, 175) had 11 kickoff returns for 178 yards and one catch for five yards last year.
Andover’s Steve Muench is an assistant offensive line coach for the Warriors.
Division 2 Schools
Assumption high on Lawrence’s Santell
Lawrence’s star linebacker Brandon Santell (6-0, 230) is a freshman at Assumption.
Bentley features freshman defensive back Joseph Howshan from Lawrence and Central Catholic (5-9, 185); freshman offensive lineman Nick Christopher from Andover and Austin Prep (6-0, 245) and sophomore linebacker Royce Belsky (5-11, 215) from Windham.
Three locals are suiting up for Stonehill. Two are ex-Central standouts, senior defensive back Robert Fitzgerald (3 tackles) and freshman tight end Cam Boes. Both reside in Methuen.
Senior kicker Kyle Cantalupo from Pinkerton was the Stonehill punter last year with a 34.0 average on 54 punts with 11 being downed inside the 20.
Junior linebacker Jalen Martinez from Brooks and Methuen was a part-time starter last year at Pace with 11 tackles.
Ruben Morillo of Lawrence is a 5-10, 155-pound redshirt freshman defensive back for Southern Conn.
Sophomore receiver Brian Gomez of Lawrence (5-7, 160) is at St. Anselm. He attended high school in Florida.
Division 3 Schools
Lambert, Guillermo star for Trinity
Sophomore QB Seamus Lambert of North Andover and Brooks stepped in due to injury last year and delivered bigtime for Trinity. He won all four games with 750 yards (69.2 completion percentage), 9 TD passes and 2 interceptions en route to NESCAC co-Rookie of the Year honors. He and now-healthy senior returning starter Jordan Vazzano, who transferred in last fall from Division 1-AA URI, will be fighting for the starting position.
Sophomore offensive lineman Kalvin Guillermo from Lawrence/Central also started as a freshman.
Senior starting tight end Joe Samuelman from North Andover is a bruising blocker and caught five passes for 78 yards and a TD.
Sophomore linebacker Ty Donatio from Salem/Central and freshman tight end Nick Zalanskas of Andover also will vie for time for the Bantams, who have won the NESCAC title three years in a row.
...
Will Testa, a junior linebacker from North Andover, is playing for John Carroll University in Cleveland.
Pentucket grad Tim Freiermuth is a second-year offensive line coach at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.
Andy Byron of Haverhill is a defensive line coach at MIT.
We have a lot of post-grad prep school players among them state champions from North Andover Jake McElroy and Darren Watson at Proctor.
Amherst’s Eberth on fire
Senior quad-captain Oliver Eberth from Andover and St. John’s has had a brilliant career at Amherst. Last year he was 122-208, 1,634 yards, 10 TD passes, 1 interception. The All-NESCAC first-teamer also rushed for 405 yards and an impressive 9 TDs.
Three locals are playing at Bates: sophomore offensive lineman Josh Gendron, a returning letterman from Haverhill; sophomore wide receiver Chris Capo from West Newbury and Brooks; and freshman offensive lineman Cade Rose from Andover and Milton Academy.
...
Andover High grad Mark Robichaud is in his 12th year as head coach at UMass Dartmouth with a 41-68 record. One of his o-linemen is sophomore Jason Xiao of Methuen.
Timberlane grad Casey McDonnell is the offensive line coach at Castleton State.
Rugged Rangers lead Westfield
Three rugged ex-Methuen High stars are playing well for Westfield State.
Seniors Saul Cabrera (6-0, 260) and Chris Saba (6-2, 250) are both four-year starters. Saba, a captain, earned second-team all-conference honors last fall while Cabrera was a second-teamer in 2017. They helped WSU to the league’s top rushing offense,(231 rush yards per game, 24 rushing TDs).
Big Angel Ramos (6-2, 300) made three tackles last year as a sophomore. John Rose is a freshman defensive back from Haverhill and Whittier Tech.
...
Freshman linebacker Jackson Clark from Pinkerton plays for Worcester State.
Fitchburg State again has a strong Lawrence contingent.
Senior offensive lineman Darious Morkeski of Lawrence has started since his sophomore year. Quad-captain defensive lineman David Morales of Lawrence (30 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles) is an all-star candidate.
Greater Lawrence Tech grad Kendrix Ramos is a 5-10, 280-pound freshman lineman.
Captain Shea a force at PSU
Senior defensive back Matt Shea of Windham (team-high 77 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pick-6) was second-team All-MASCAC last fall. He’s a second-year co-captain for Plymouth State.
Other area Panthers are sophomore defensive back Kayden Baillargeon (4 tackles, 1 pass break-up) from Pinkerton, freshman linebacker Jordan Journeay from Pentucket and sophomore running Brian McGough from Sanborn.
Ex-Windham great Brendan McInnis is a first-year quarterbacks coach at Plymouth.
...
University of New England, which is in its second varsity season, has junior running back Parker Belsky from Windham (35 carries, 146 yards), senior defensive back Pat Chamberlain from Pinkerton, junior defensive lineman Peter Rodriguez from Methuen High and freshman QB Ryan Poulin from Salem.
McDonnell a force on line
Three-year starting offensive lineman Liam McDonnell of Methuen (6-2, 250) is a two-year captain at Western New England. Dan Hayes is a freshman QB from Timberlane.
Three locals will be suiting up for Mass. Maritime: sophomore defensive back Stevenson Theosmy from Lawrence (4 tackles), freshman defensive back Tom Duncan of Andover and freshman lineman Joshua Rousseau (6-1, 280) from Haverhill and Whittier.
...
Freshman offensive lineman Patrick Fragala of Andover is at Maine Maritime.
A pair of Greater Lawrence Tech grads, junior wide receiver Leyton Barr and freshman defensive end Jefferson Dornezon, are suiting up for Framingham State.
Aynsley Rosenbaum of Andover is the offensive coordinator for the Rams, who made the Division 3 NCAAs last fall.
Emrick brothers at WPI
Senior wide receiver Ben Emrick of Windham (81 all-purpose yards), and his freshman brother Tommy Emrick, also a wide receiver, are playing at WPI.
Other Engineers include junior linebacker Mason Ocasio of Haverhill,
junior offensive lineman Ryan Michaud of Salem, who still has a perfect 4.0 GPA; and Methuen freshmen Aaron Searth (fullback) and Isaac Frederique (receiver).
...
Some other locals to watch for are Becker junior fullback Jack Freni of Andover, Hobart junior cornerback Matt Horgan from West Newbury and Central (10 tackles), Hobart freshman linebacker Vito Visconti from North Andover and Pingree, Norwich freshman linebacker Patrick Keefe of Andover and St. John’s, RPI junior linebacker Liam Sheehy from Pentucket (3 tackles) and United States Merchant Marine Academy senior offensive lineman Patrick Hume of Windham.
DeSouza a Curry steal
Curry’s roster includes junior offensive lineman Thomas Agliata (6-5, 295) from Derry and Bishop Brady, who started two games last fall; and sophomore defensive lineman James Nyamwaya (6-4, 295) from Andover, who was in on 15 tackles.
A lot of people think the Colonels got a steal in All-Scholastic freshman wide receiver Gabe DeSouza from North Andover, while his former Scarlet Knight teammate, freshman defensive end Raphael Usuomon, also is promising.
...
Ithaca’s roster includes freshman defensive back David Carreiro of Haverhill and senior linebacker Dillon Preston of Andover and St. John’s.
Freshman defensive back Connor Foley of Andover and freshman running back Zach Tucker from Salem High/East Kingston will lace them up at Salve Regina.
Junior wide receiver Brody Fuller from Groveland and St. Mark’s (2 catches, 14 yards) and senior defensive lineman Carl Liu from Andover and Proctor are playing for Macalester in Minnesota.
Central stars at Endicott
Endicott has quite the Central Catholic pipeline including freshman defensive back Michael LeFebre (Lawrence), sophomore defensive lineman Nate Driscoll (Plaistow, 3 tackles), freshman lineman Nicholas Gaiero (Windham) and freshman linebacker A.J. Caggianelli (Pelham).
Other area Gulls are 5-7, 135-pound freshman receiver Brendon Moody (Andover), sophomore DB Matt Meagher (Andover) and freshman QB Cody Potter (Windham).
...
Franklin Pierce is going varsity for the first time this fall and the Ravens will suit up three local sophomores: wide receiver Andrew Wilson from Timberlane and the Pelham duo of offensive lineman Jacob Kirane (6-1, 310) and running back Peter Lawson.
McKinnon true scholar-athlete
Husson has brought in a ton of local talent including senior defensive back Hunter McKinnon (2 pass break-ups, GPA over 3.7) from Whittier, junior defensive back Quinn Donovan and junior linebacker Dante James of Methuen, sophomore cornerback Ronny Pena from Lawrence, freshman defensive back Sean Rudd from Timberlane, freshman tight end Sebastian Mosher of Salem, and freshman lineman Miguel Roman of Lawrence.
...
Junior Arman Koul of Andover (13 tackles, 1 sack) is a biomedical engineering student and defensive end at Johns Hopkins. The two-time Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll student is on track to earn two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s by May 2020.
