Area Games: Lawrence boys basketball in action Thursday night

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoGabriel Zorrilla and Lawrence host Lowell Catholic on Thursday (7 p.m.).

Thursday, Dec. 19

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Suffield Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Innovation Academy at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Triton, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Tabor Academy, 8:30 a.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Lynn Tech at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Bow at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.; Brooks at Bridgton Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Groton, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Winsor, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Brooks at Williston, 7 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Nobles, 1 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Taft, 8 a.m.; Oyster River at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Haverhill at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 8 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Windham at Londonderry, 5 p.m.

