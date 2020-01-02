THURSDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at John Stark, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kearsarge at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Austin Prep at Central Catholic, 12:20 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Wayland at North Andover, 7:05 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Timberlane at Dover, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Timberlane at Dover, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Whittier at Haverhill, 10 a.m.; Ashland at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Trinity, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bradford Christian at Thayer Academy, 12 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Notre Dame at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 7 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Methuen at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Timberlane at Londonderry, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Lawrence at Wakefield, 5:30 p.m.

