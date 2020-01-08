Area Games: Thursday and Friday's local high school schedule

Thursday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Central Catholic at Charlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bradford Christian at Nobles, 5 p.m.; Pembroke at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Chelmsford at Andover, 7:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Masconomet at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Bradford Christian at Gould, 7 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Laconia, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Oyster River at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Concord, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Concord, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Windham at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
