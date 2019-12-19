AREA GAMES

Friday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Bow at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.; Brooks at Bridgton Academy, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Groton, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Winsor, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Brooks at Williston, 7 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Nobles, 1 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Taft, 8 a.m.; Oyster River at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Haverhill at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 8 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Windham at Londonderry, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
Phillips at St. Luke’s, 11:30 a.m.; Brooks at Kimball Union, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 9:30 a.m.; Brooks at Berkshire, 2 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Pelham, 2 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 8 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Westminster, 11 a.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 3:10 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pelham, 4:40 p.m.; Sanborn at Kennett, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6:45 p.m.; Phillips at Hotchkiss, 7 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Whittier at Wilmington, 9 a.m.; Andover at Londonderry, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Tyngsborough, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Wilmington, 9 a.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 9 a.m.; Salem at St. John’s Prep, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.