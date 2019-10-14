Area Games

BRYAN EATON/Staff photoWhittier's Zaria Collazo, returning the ball as Alicia Habib looks on earlier in the season, will be in action along with the rest of the Wildcats, Tuesday at home against Presentation of Mary.

 Bryan Eaton

MONDAY’S GAMES

Field Hockey

Beverly at Andover, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Gloucester, 10 a.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

North Andover at Lowell, 2 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Central Catholic at Holyoke, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Boys Cross Country

Lawrence at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Lawrence at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Milford at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Westford Academy, 4 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 4 p.m.

Golf

Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Conant, 4 p.m.; Chelsea at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Kennett at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Boys Cross Country

Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Phillips at Middlesex School, 3:15 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Brooks at St. George’s, 3:30 p.m.; High Mowing School at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Masconomet at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Brooks at St. George’s, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lowell at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

St. Paul’s at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Somersworth at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 6:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 6:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Field Hockey

Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6 p.m.

Golf

Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Presentation of Mary at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Mascenic, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Swampscott at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.

