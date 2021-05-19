AREA GAMES

Thursday, May 20
Baseball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Monadnock, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 5:15 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Andover at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Windham at Mascenic; Timberlane at Farmington, 4:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Baseball
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Campbell at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lawrence at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Methuen at Dracut; Lowell at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Baseball
Lawrence at Lowell, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lebanon at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 10 a.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Lebanon, 10 a.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 10 a.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4 p.m.
Softball
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
