Area Games

TIM JEAN/Staff photoWindham's Payton Sills, left, wrestling against Salem's Matt Adams in the 126-pound final during the Blue Devil Classic last week, will be at Keene Wednesday along with the rest of the Jaguars. Salem will be at Nashua North.  

 Timothy Jean

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Woburn, 5 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Bradford Christian at Proctor Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Groton, 3:30 p.m.; St. George’s at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3 p.m.; Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 5 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 7:30 p.m.; Andover at Hingham, 7:50 p.m.; Boston Latin at North Andover, 8 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 8:10 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Waltham at Central Catholic, 3:20 p.m.; Berwick at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 8:20 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wilbraham at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Xaverian, 4 p.m.; Everett at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Wakefield, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Suffield Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bradford Christian at Putnam, 3 p.m.; Innovation Academy at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Triton, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Tabor Academy, 8:30 a.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2:15 p.m.

Tags

