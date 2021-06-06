AREA GAMES

Monday, June 7

Baseball

Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Methuen at Tewksbury; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Lowell at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Baseball

Chelmsford at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 5 p.m.

Softball

Chelmsford at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Methuen at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Notre Dame at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Chelmsford at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5:45 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 6 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Boys Lacrosse

Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Timberlane, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Tewksbury at Methuen; Central Catholic at Lowell; Andover at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

Baseball

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Softball

Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Methuen at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lowell at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Central Catholic at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 7 p.m.

 

