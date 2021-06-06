SUNDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Pentucket at Amesbury, 3 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andover at North Andover, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
North Andover at Andover, 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
North Andover at Andover, 9 a.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Tewksbury; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lowell at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
