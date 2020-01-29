WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Marianapolis Prep at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Bishop Brady, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. Paul’s at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Penguin Academy at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Belmont Hill, 3:30 p.m.; Winchendon at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Concord-Carlisle, 5:20 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 7:20 p.m.; Laconia at Sanborn, 8:05 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 8:15 p.m.; Pelham at Bishop Brady, 8:20 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Cushing Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Brooks, 5:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Waltham, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Holderness, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Holderness, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Salem at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Winnisquam at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 7 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
KIPP Academy at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bow at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Acton-Boxborough, 8:15 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.
