Tuesday’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Somersworth at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Chelsea at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.
