Area Games 

TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Pelham at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 6 p.m.
Golf
Nashoba Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Bishop Brady, 3:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Monadnock, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 6 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelsea at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Nashoba Tech, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Everett, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Dracut at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 6:15 p.m.
Golf
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
hayer Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Malden at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Bridgton Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brooks at Thayer Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at Melrose, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Rivers, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 5:30 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 5:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Fellowship Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 5:45 p.m.
