TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
St. Thomas Aquinas at Sanborn, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
St. Thomas Aquinas at Sanborn, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Plymouth at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Billerica, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; B.C. High at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Kearsarge at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7:15 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Matignon, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Andover at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Conant, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bedford, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Holderness, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Phillips at Nobles, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 6:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6:15 p.m.
