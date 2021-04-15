TODAY’S GAMES

Football

Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pelham, 5 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 5 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.

