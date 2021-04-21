TODAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.
Football
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Windham at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Football
Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Salem at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 11 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Portsmouth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.
Softball
Salem at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Lawrence Academy, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 11 a.m.; ConVal at Sanborn, 1 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Nashua North, 9 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 10 a.m.;Windham at Bedford, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane at Nashua North, 1 p.m.
Softball
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 1 p.m.; ConVal at Sanborn, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
ConVal at Sanborn, 12 p.m.
Girls Tennis
ConVal at Sanborn, 9 a.m.
Boys Track and Field
ConVal at Sanborn, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 10 a.m.

Girls Track and Field
ConVal at Sanborn, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 10 a.m.
