Friday, May 7
Baseball
Souhegan at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4:45 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4:45 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Salem at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Salem, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Wilton Lyndeborough, 4:30 p.m.; Souhegan at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Baseball
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Lowell at Andover, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Salem at Windham, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 3 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 11:30 a.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 1 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 3 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Groton at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Dover, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Dover, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley; Methuen at Haverhill; Andover at Lowell; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.