Area Games

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoMethuen's Dom DeMaio, top, in control of an opponent last year, will be at home along with all the Rangers at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Andover. 

 Carl Russo

MONDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.

Softball

Salem at Windham, 1 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Methuen at Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 5 p.m.

Softball

Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Farmington at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:45 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Haverhill at Tyngsborough; Pentucket at Danvers, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen; North Andover at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Softball

Windham at Salem, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Merrimack at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Haverhill at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Haverhill at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.

