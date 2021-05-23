Area Games

MONDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.
Softball
Salem at Windham, 1 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Methuen at Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 5 p.m.
Softball
Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Farmington at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:45 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Haverhill at Tyngsborough; Pentucket at Danvers, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen; North Andover at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Softball
Windham at Salem, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Merrimack at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Reading at Triton, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.