TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Essex Tech at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Pingree, 4:45 p.m.; Brimmer and May at Bradford Christian, 5:15 p.m.; Brighton at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Ipswich, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Jeremiah Burke, 6 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Salem at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St Sebastian at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Groton at Governor’s Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Waltham, 7 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pelham, 7:10 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Sanborn, 8:05 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Tilton, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.;Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:20 p.m.; Methuen at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Concord-Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Dublin, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Dublin, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Triton, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Pelham at White Mountains, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 6:15 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 7 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 7 p.m.
