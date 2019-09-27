SATURDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Pinkerton at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Andover at King Philip, 10:30 a.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket at Newburyport, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 10 a.m.; Andover at King Philip, 10 a.m.; Windham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Nashua South at Windham, 10 a.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 11:30 a.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 2:15 p.m.; Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Kennett, 11 p.m.
Football
Northeast Metro at Whittier, 10:30 a.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 11 a.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 12 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Salisbury School, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Salem at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Somerville at Andover, 3 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Taft, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Salem at Timberlane, 11 a.m.; Swampscott at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 2:15 p.m.; Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 2:15 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Everett at Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Derryfield, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Saugus, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Boston Latin, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Presentation of Mary at Innovation Charter, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 5:45 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 6:15 p.m.
