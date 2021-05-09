Area Games

MONDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Andover at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 7 p.m.; Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Salem at Dover, 1 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Milford at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 5 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Milford at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Salem at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6:15 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Timberlane, 6:15 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Triton at Saugus, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 5 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Essex Agricultural at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.
Softball
Dover at Salem, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 10 p.m.
Wrestling
Andover at Billerica; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.