Area Games

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lowell at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Central Catholic at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Central Catholic at Lowell
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boys Lacrosse
Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Essex Agricultural at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lowell at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Windham at Bedford, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.