Area Games

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoLawrence's Gabriel Zorrilla and Central's Anthony Traficante, battling for the ball in the 7th. Annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic basketball tournament, will square off again Friday at Lawrence. 

 Carl Russo

THURSDAY’S COACHES

Boys Basketball

North Andover at Pioneer Charter School, 5:30 p.m.; Brooks at Brimmer and May, 6 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Sanborn at Merrimack Valley, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Cambridge at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Lebanon, 7:20 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Swampscott at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Plymouth at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 9 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.

