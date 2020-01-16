Area Games

THURSDAY’S COACHES
Boys Basketball
North Andover at Pioneer Charter School, 5:30 p.m.; Brooks at Brimmer and May, 6 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Sanborn at Merrimack Valley, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Cambridge at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Lebanon, 7:20 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Swampscott at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Plymouth at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 9 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.
