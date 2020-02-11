TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Kents Hill at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pinkerton at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Proctor Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 4:05 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 5:40 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 5:40 p.m.; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 6:10 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester Memorial, 6:10 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Cambridge at Central Catholic, 3:20 p.m.; Holderness at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Malden at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 7 p.m.
