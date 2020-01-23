Area Games

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoGabe Zorrilla and Lawrence will look to make it seven straight wins when the Lancers travel to Billerica on Friday.

 Carl Russo

Friday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 6 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Presentation of Mary at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Kennett, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Pinkerton at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Westford Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Wakefield, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Boys Basketball

Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Acton-Boxborough, 5 p.m.; Springfield Commonwealth Academy at Brooks, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Andover at Cathedral, 11 a.m.; Sanborn at Kearsarge, 11:30 a.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Boston Latin, 3 p.m.; Bedford at Pelham, 4:40 p.m.; Haverhill at Lincoln/Sudbury, 5:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 5:40 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Wayland, 7:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 8:40 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks at Proctor Academy, 1:30 p.m.; St Marks at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Boston Latin at Andover, 6 p.m.; Waltham at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 8:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 1 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 1 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Goffstown at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9 a.m.; Windham at St. John’s Prep, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pelham, 9 a.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 9 a.m.; Andover at Duxbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 11:30 a.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you