Area Games

Friday, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball
Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 6 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Kennett, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Westford Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Wakefield, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Acton-Boxborough, 5 p.m.; Springfield Commonwealth Academy at Brooks, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover at Cathedral, 11 a.m.; Sanborn at Kearsarge, 11:30 a.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Boston Latin, 3 p.m.; Bedford at Pelham, 4:40 p.m.; Haverhill at Lincoln/Sudbury, 5:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 5:40 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Wayland, 7:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 8:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Proctor Academy, 1:30 p.m.; St Marks at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Boston Latin at Andover, 6 p.m.; Waltham at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 8:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 1 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 1 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Goffstown at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9 a.m.; Windham at St. John’s Prep, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pelham, 9 a.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 9 a.m.; Andover at Duxbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 11:30 a.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 2:30 p.m.
