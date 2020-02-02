AREA GAMES

Monday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nashua North at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 8:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pelham at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 7:30 p.m.; North Andover at Danvers, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Andover at Swampscott, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.
