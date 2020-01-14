TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at KIPP Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lynn Tech at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Spaulding, 6 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester West at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Reading at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Lexington, 8:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Cushing Academy at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
BB&N at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Brewster, 3:45 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Nashua South, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at St. George’s, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Tilton, 4 p.m.; Westford Academy at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 6:10 p.m.; Pelham at Concord, 7:30 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 7:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 8 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 8:20 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Peabody at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Masconomet at Andover, 7:20 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Nashoba Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Nashoba Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Melrose at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Kearsarge at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 6:15 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.