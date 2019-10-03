AREA GAMES

Friday, Oct. 4
Field Hockey
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Needham, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Football
Concord at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.
Golf
Timberlane at Concord, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Manchester West at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Presentation of Mary, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 5:30 p.m.; Hanover at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Boys Cross Country
Pentucket at Amesbury, 9 a.m.; Timberlane at Thetford, 10 a.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 4 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Timberlane at Thetford, 10 a.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
Pinkerton at Salem, 11 a.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Football
Pinkerton at Salem, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 10:30 a.m.; Lawrence at Dennis-Yarmouth, 1 p.m.; Alvirne at Sanborn, 1:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 1:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 2:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton at Salem, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton at Salem, 9 a.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 1:30 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
