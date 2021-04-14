Thursday’s Games
Boys Indoor Track
Essex Tech at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Essex Tech at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Football
North Andover at Andover, 5 p.m.;
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pelham, 5 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 5 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baseball
Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.
Football
Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Derryfield, 4 p.m.
Softball
Manchester West at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester West at Pelham, 4 p.m.
