Thursday’s Games

Boys Indoor Track

Essex Tech at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Essex Tech at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Football

North Andover at Andover, 5 p.m.;

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pelham, 5 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 5 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baseball

Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.

Football

Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pelham at Derryfield, 4 p.m.

Softball

Manchester West at Pelham, 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Windham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester West at Pelham, 4 p.m.

