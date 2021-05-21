Area Games

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoMethuen's Avery Nelson, right, celebrating a victory two years ago, will be at home today along with all of the Rangers, at 7 p.m. 

 MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo

TODAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Campbell at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Lawrence at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Methuen at Dracut; Lowell at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Lawrence at Lowell, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Manchester at Triton, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 12 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lebanon at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 10 a.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pelham at Lebanon, 10 a.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 10 a.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4 p.m.

Softball

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Baseball

Pentucket at Rockport, 12 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.;Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.

Softball

Salem at Windham, 1 p.m.;Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.;Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Methuen at Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

