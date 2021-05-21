Area Games

TODAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Campbell at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Lynnfield at Triton, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lawrence at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Methuen at Dracut; Lowell at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Lawrence at Lowell, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 10 a.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Manchester at Triton, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 12 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lebanon at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 10 a.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Lebanon, 10 a.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 10 a.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4 p.m.
Softball
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Baseball
Pentucket at Rockport, 12 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.;Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.
Softball
Salem at Windham, 1 p.m.;Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.;Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Methuen at Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
