AREA GAMES

Monday, Sept. 16
Field Hockey
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at John Stark, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Cathedral (Boston) at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Nashoba Regional, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:15 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Boys Cross Country
Windham at John Stark, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
John Stark at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Golf
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Oyster River, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Winnisquam, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Penquin Academy, 3:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Plymouth at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Methuen at Beverly, 4 p.m.
