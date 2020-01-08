WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Belmont Hill at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Canterbury, 3:45 p.m.; Sanborn at Kingswood, 6 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bradford Christian at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Stoneham, 6 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Paul’s at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 3 p.m.; Waltham at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 5:40 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Sanborn at Monadnock, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 7:10 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 7:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 7:50 p.m.; Medford at North Andover, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Souhegan at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:55 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Masconomet at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Hanover at Andover, 7:35 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Putney, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Putney, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Mascoma, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Josiah Quincy Upper at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Central Catholic at Charlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pembroke at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Chelmsford at Andover, 7:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
MVC Meet, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
MVC Meet, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.