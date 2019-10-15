WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Phillips at Middlesex School, 3:15 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Brooks at St. George’s, 3:30 p.m.; High Mowing School at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Masconomet at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brooks at St. George’s, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lowell at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
St. Paul’s at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Somersworth at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 6:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 6:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6 p.m.
Golf
Newburyport at Amesbury, 9 a.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Presentation of Mary at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Mascenic, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Swampscott at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.
