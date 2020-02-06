AREA GAMES

Friday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Thayer Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Nashoba Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Timberlane at Manchester West, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Kennett, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Keene, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Belmont Hill, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Mt. Pleasant at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Kimball Union, 3 p.m.; Middlesex School at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 5:10 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Pelham, 6:40 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Sanborn at Pembroke, 7:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Northeast Metro, 7:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Nobles, 3 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; New Hampton at Phillips, 5:20 p.m.; Haverhill at Acton-Boxborough, 6:10 p.m.; Westford Academy at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Central Catholic, 7:40 p.m.
Wrestling
Bedford at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Franklin, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Milford, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 9 a.m.; Lexington at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Salem at Haverhill, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Whittier, 10:15 a.m.
