Area Games

TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Windham at John Stark, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
John Stark at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Golf
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Oyster River, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Winnisquam, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Boston International at Bradford Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Penquin Academy, 3:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Plymouth at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Methuen at Beverly, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Brooks at Cushing Academy, 2 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
St. Paul’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Boston University Academy at Bradford Christian, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5:30 p.m.;Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.
Golf
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Bow, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Raymond, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.
