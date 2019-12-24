TUESDAY’GAMES
Wrestling
North Andover at Haverhill, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Sanborn at Winnacunnet, 12 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 1:30 p.m.; Salem at Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Greater Lowell, 2:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Braintree, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Windham at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Stoneham, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Whittier, 11:30 a.m.; Pinkerton at Cambridge, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Tech Boston, 1 p.m.; Lawrence at Goffstown, 2:30 p.m.; Pelham at Salem, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Cathedral at Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lawrence at Framingham, 8 a.m.; Pinkerton at Lowell, 9 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Pentucket, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Littleton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cambridge at Lawrence, 11 a.m.; Pinkerton at Pelham, 12:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Spaulding, 2 p.m.; Pelham at Spaulding, 2 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Durfee, 2 p.m.; Andover at Waltham, 3:10 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Longmeadow at Methuen, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Burlington, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.; La Salle Academy at Andover, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Lowell, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Minuteman, 12:30 p.m.; Pentucket at TBA, 7 p.m.
