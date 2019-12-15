Area Games

SUNDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Phillips at The Hill Academy, 10 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Haverhill at Lowell Catholic, 2:15 p.m.; Andover at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Methuen, 8:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Acton-Boxborough at Central Catholic, 8:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Belmont at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Woburn, 5 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Groton, 3:30 p.m.; St. George’s at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 5 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 7:30 p.m.; Andover at Hingham, 7:50 p.m.; Boston Latin at North Andover, 8 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 8:10 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Waltham at Central Catholic, 3:20 p.m.; Berwick at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 8:20 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wilbraham at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Xaverian, 4 p.m.; Everett at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Andover at Wakefield, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Suffield Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Innovation Academy at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Triton, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic at Lowell, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Tabor Academy, 8:30 a.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2:15 p.m.
