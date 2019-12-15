Area Games

TIM JEAN/Staff photoHaverhill's Leandra Kwo, scoring on a fast break overs Waltham's Lulu Ohm during the Division 1 North tournament last year, and the rest of the Hillies will be at Lowell Catholic today and at Lawrence Tuesday.

 Tim Jean

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Phillips at The Hill Academy, 10 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Haverhill at Lowell Catholic, 2:15 p.m.; Andover at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Haverhill at Methuen, 8:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Acton-Boxborough at Central Catholic, 8:50 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Belmont at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Woburn, 5 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Groton, 3:30 p.m.; St. George’s at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 5 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 7:30 p.m.; Andover at Hingham, 7:50 p.m.; Boston Latin at North Andover, 8 p.m.; Sanborn at Hollis-Brookline, 8:10 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Waltham at Central Catholic, 3:20 p.m.; Berwick at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 8:20 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wilbraham at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Xaverian, 4 p.m.; Everett at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Andover at Wakefield, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Suffield Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Innovation Academy at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Triton, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Tabor Academy, 8:30 a.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2:15 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you