Area Games

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at John Stark, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kearsarge at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Austin Prep at Central Catholic, 12:20 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Wayland at North Andover, 7:05 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Dover, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Dover, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Whittier at Haverhill, 10 a.m.; Ashland at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Trinity, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Notre Dame at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 7 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Timberlane at Londonderry, 5:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lawrence at Wakefield, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Goffstown, 2 p.m.; Timberlane at Hollis-Brookline, 3 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Mary’s at Andover, 3:10 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 5:40 p.m.; Pembroke at Sanborn, 6 p.m.; Hingham at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Methuen at Bedford, 8 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 8:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Concord-Carlisle at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Westford Academy at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford, 9 a.m.; Andover at Whitman-Hanson, 9 a.m.; Windham at Reading, 9 a.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Nashoba Regional, 9 a.m.; Whittier at North Andover, 9 a.m.; Salem at Minnechaug Regional, 9:30 a.m.; Pentucket at Watertown, 10 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Bedford, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Boys Basketball
Andover at Central Catholic, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Methuen at Medford, 12 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Windham at Salem, 10 a.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Auburn at Central Catholic, 4:55 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Pelham, 7:30 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Pelham, 7:30 a.m.
