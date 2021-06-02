TODAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Alvirne, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Softball

Sanborn at Oyster River, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lawrence at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 5 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.;

Girls Track and Field

Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Malden, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Salem at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you