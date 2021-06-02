TODAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Alvirne, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Softball
Sanborn at Oyster River, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lawrence at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 5 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.;
Girls Track and Field
Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Malden, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Salem at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 6 p.m.
