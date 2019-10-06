AREA GAMES

Monday, Oct. 7
Field Hockey
Dracut at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sanborn at Newmarket, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Andover at Melrose, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Presentation of Mary, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 5:30 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Boys Cross Country
Windham at ConVal, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at ConVal, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Pembroke at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.
Golf
Tewksbury at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Danvers, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Dracut at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Woburn, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Berwick, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 5:45 p.m.
