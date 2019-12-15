AREA GAMES

Monday, Dec. 16

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Haverhill at Methuen, 8:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Acton-Boxborough at Central Catholic, 8:50 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Belmont at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Woburn, 5 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.

 

